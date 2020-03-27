Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,964,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of XP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000.

NYSE:XP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

XP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

