Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 27,766 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Acceleron Pharma worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

