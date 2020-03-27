Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 35,000 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.59% of Raven Industries worth $31,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $711.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

