Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Cooper Companies worth $76,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $282.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.78. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

