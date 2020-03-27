Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.62% of Zillow Group worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,628,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

