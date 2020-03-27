Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.41% of Silk Road Medical worth $54,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $812,383.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,922.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,702 shares of company stock worth $3,897,803 in the last 90 days.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

