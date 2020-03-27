Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,730 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.31% of LexinFintech worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

LexinFintech stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.96.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 46.00% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

