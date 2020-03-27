Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,627 shares of the software’s stock after selling 37,130 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.70% of Altair Engineering worth $69,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $126,761,000 after purchasing an additional 324,998 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock valued at $69,553,000 after buying an additional 337,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after buying an additional 803,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,381 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

