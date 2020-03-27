Bamco Inc. NY Sells 10,563 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.35% of Littelfuse worth $62,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

LFUS opened at $138.37 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

