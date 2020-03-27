Bamco Inc. NY Sells 163,062 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,062 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.72% of Boyd Gaming worth $57,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

