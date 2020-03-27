Bamco Inc. NY Sells 23,088 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.95% of American Assets Trust worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 565,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $413,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAT. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

