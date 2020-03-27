Bamco Inc. NY Sells 25,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.90% of RBC Bearings worth $35,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

