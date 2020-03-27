Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,624 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,335.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.52. The company has a market capitalization of $757.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.