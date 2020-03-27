Bamco Inc. NY Sells 28,225 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.12% of Moelis & Co worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:MC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

