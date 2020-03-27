Bamco Inc. NY Sells 28,999 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.84% of LiveRamp worth $59,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

