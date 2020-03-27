Bamco Inc. NY Sells 4,985 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $59,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,253,000 after purchasing an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 294,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FMX opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

