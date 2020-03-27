Bamco Inc. NY Sells 7,347 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.98% of Alexander’s worth $50,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average of $329.01. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.68 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

