Bamco Inc. NY Sells 80,423 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,423 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.54% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $66,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $15.71 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.