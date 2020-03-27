Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,087 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Yandex worth $34,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,503,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Yandex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,702,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,552,000 after buying an additional 1,190,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

