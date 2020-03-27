BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BancFirst worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BancFirst by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,531. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Samis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939 in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.