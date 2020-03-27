Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Given New $6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 5,298,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,975,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 107,483 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

