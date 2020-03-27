Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,800 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the February 27th total of 769,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,436,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAK opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

