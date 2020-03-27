Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Banco Macro worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $18.13 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.