Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,643,500 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 80,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,714. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

