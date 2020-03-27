Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 27th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSMX. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BSMX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 21,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 83,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

