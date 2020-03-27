Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.77% of Bandwidth worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

