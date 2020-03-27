Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of BAND traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. 272,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.18 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

