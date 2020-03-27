Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bandwidth’s ranking:

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 644.00 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.