Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 87,326 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.04% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

