Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 197,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

