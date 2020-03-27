Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Spotify worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spotify by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after buying an additional 716,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,446,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,030,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

