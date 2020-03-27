Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of NVR worth $44,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,629,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,941.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,498.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,674.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

