Bank of America Corp DE Buys 267,823 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.06% of Ares Management worth $43,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ARES stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

