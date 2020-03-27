Bank of America Corp DE Buys 389,914 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

