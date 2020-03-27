Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $46,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $919,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

