Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of PerkinElmer worth $42,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

