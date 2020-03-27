Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.02% of Canada Goose worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

