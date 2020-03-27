Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of LPL Financial worth $45,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $56.33 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

