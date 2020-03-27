Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.69% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $32.76 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

