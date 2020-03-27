Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Performance Food Group worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

