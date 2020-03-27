Bank of America Corp DE Has $39.40 Million Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Tallgrass Energy worth $39,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

