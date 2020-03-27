Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $40,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

