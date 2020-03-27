Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.73% of Acuity Brands worth $40,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

