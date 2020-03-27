Bank of America Corp DE Has $41.34 Million Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Gardner Denver worth $41,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at $1,631,000.

GDI stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

