Bank of America Corp DE Has $41.84 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.85% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $41,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

