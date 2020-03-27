Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.36 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $42,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

