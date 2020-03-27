Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.78 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.71% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $42,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

