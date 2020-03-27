Bank of America Corp DE Has $43.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.68% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $43,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

