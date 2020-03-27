Bank of America Corp DE Has $43.77 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.75% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

WAL stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.