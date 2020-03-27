Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.05 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Leidos worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

